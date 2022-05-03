IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya Jubilation at Mayank Agarwal Misery

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya’s unique reaction after winning the toss against Punjab Kings’ Mayank Agarwal is doing the rounds on social media and the jubilation comes at the expense of Agarwal’s misery at the toss, This was the eighth time in ten matches that Agarwal has loss the toss and as Pandya opted to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Table-toppers Gujrat Titans are more or less assured a playoff spot if they manage to win today, while PBKS, languishing at the bottom half of the table, will be desperate for a win.

After Pandya flung the coin up in the air with Agarwal calling it wrong, Pandya in a mocking fashion (but all in good humour) let out a big laugh aimed at Agarwal.

Agarwal though later said he was looking to bowl anyway but said that losing so many tosses isn’t a good sign for them. He added that PBKS are playing good aggressive cricket and it’s just that they are not seizing the key moments and that the belief in the camp is good and informed that the team is unchanged.

Pandya said that they are going to bat first as reckoned that dew won’t play much of a role today. He went on to add that they have to be on the top of their game and can’t get complacent. He further said that things have gone their way but they could have gone the other way as well. He mentioned that he is feeling alright and he is quite close to bowling now, but he does not want to rush. GT also went into the game unchanged.

Punjab Kings (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Unchanged Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami.

