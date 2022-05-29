IPL Enters Guinness Book of World Record, Displays World's Largest Cricket Jersey in Ahmedabad - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is regarded as the biggest cricketing carnival in the country. In the last 15 years, it has not only entertained the fans with numerous high-voltage face-offs but has also provided opportunities to a number of budding cricketers from across the globe.

As the 2022 season of the tournament comes to end on Sunday, the IPL has taken a giant leap by getting itself registered in the Guinness Book of World Records. During the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a giant jersey was put on display and as announced by host Ravi Shastri, it was the largest jersey in the world, measuring 66 x 44 meters. (IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR Live Score)

The jersey was numbered 15, representing the 15th edition of the tournament. It also held the symbols of all the 10 teams that participated in IPL 2022.

The IPL took to Twitter and shared a video of the jersey launch at the world’s largest cricket stadium. Take a look:

The IPL 2022 Final – GT vs RR

The Gujarat Titans will be seeking their maiden title in their debut season when they square off against the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat topped the league phase and thrashed Rajasthan in Tuesday’s qualifier to breeze into the final to be played at their home ground in Ahmedabad. Balance of the team and consistency of their players have moulded the Hardik Pandya-led side into a formidable outfit in the 10-team league.

For Rajasthan, making an appearance in the final after winning their only title in 2008, it will be a golden opportunity to pay a superb tribute to their leader of the inaugural trophy run and leg-spin legend, Shane Warne.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, R. Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan, B. Sai Sudarshan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Varun Aaron

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav and Shubham Garhwal

