GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final, Toss Report: Rajasthan Royals to Bat First; Gujarat Titans Make Major Bowling Change

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has come to its last stage and we are a few hours away from getting a new champion. The world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium – in Ahmedabad is hosting the grand finale of the 15th edition of the tournament in which Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will fight for the title.

It’s been a great debut season for Hardik Pandya & Co. With 10 wins in 14 games, they were the first side to get into the knockouts where they defeated the Sanju Samson-led side to reach the finals. The Royals then knocked out the Royal Challengers Bangalore and grabbed the second berth in the mouth-watering final. (IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR Live Score)

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first in the grand finale. He informed that the Royals will be going unchanged in the game.

“We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that’s why we’ll bat first, it’s a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We’re all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting. Same team for us,” said Sanju after winning the toss.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, said the Titans were looking to bowl first. Speaking about the changes to the line, he said Lockie Ferguson has replaced Alzarri Joseph for the big clash against RR.

“We would have bowled first. This is fantastic to see so many people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us. It does help (qualifying early and having a break), calms your nerves down, we have focussed as a group, be as normal as possible and play our ‘A’ game. The people of Gujarat are very loyal and very excited for it. We have one change – Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Alzarri Joseph,” said Hardik Pandya.

Here are the playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

