GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Rain Expected to Play Spoilsport as Gujarat Titans Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals

reports are not pleasing to fans who expect a high-octane clash in Kolkata.

A Super Over could decide IPL 15’s champions should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is possible in regulation time. If not even an over a side is possible, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner, according to an IPL briefing note.

However, both teams will be riding high on confidence after putting up collective performances in the league stage. However, Gujarat might enjoy an edge as they beat Rajasthan Royals when both sides met early in the tournament.

Gujarat have played dominant cricket in their debut season as Hardik Pandya inspired his team on his first attempt as an IPL captain. While, on the other hand, Rejuvenated Rajasthan put up a collective show throughout the season to finish second on the points table. The 2022 mega auction worked exceptionally well for them as the new players managed to change the fortunes of the franchise.

What date IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

