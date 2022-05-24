CricketNext

Home »Cricket Home » News » GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Rain Expected to Play Spoilsport as Gujarat Titans Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals

Live now

GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Rain Expected to Play Spoilsport as Gujarat Titans Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Live Cricket Score, Playoffs Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2022 match live from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

News18.com | May 24, 2022, 18:02 IST
Live Score Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates

Live Score GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Premier League qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After finishing the league stage on a high, Hardik Pandya and Co. will lock horns against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the quest to get a place in the finale. However, the rain is expected to play the spoilsport as the weather Read More

May 24, 2022 18:02 IST

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Updates

The weather looks clear at the moment as Matthew Hayden and Graeme Smith are in the middle, for the pre-match show. While the rain is expected to take place between 7 and 8.

May 24, 2022 18:00 IST

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Updates: Head to Head!

The lone time the two teams came face to face, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royal by 37 runs to get a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head contest.

May 24, 2022 17:56 IST

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Updates

May 24, 2022 17:36 IST

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Updates: Super Over could determine winner if rain plays Spoilsport

“The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs,” the IPL guidelines read.

“For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match.”

If the Super Over is not possible “the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final,” it added.

May 24, 2022 17:22 IST

GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Updates: Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

May 24, 2022 17:17 IST

GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Rain Threat Looms!

Kolkata temperature is expected to be about 35 degrees Celsius during the day. It might fall to 27 degrees Celsius at night. The sky is said to be hazy and the city will also experience thunderstorms in the afternoon as well as the night. The chances of rain are 48% during the day and 56% at night. So rain may affect the first qualifier match. The humidity will be around 67% during the day and rise to 82% at night.

May 24, 2022 17:16 IST

GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

reports are not pleasing to fans who expect a high-octane clash in Kolkata.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

A Super Over could decide IPL 15’s champions should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is possible in regulation time. If not even an over a side is possible, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner, according to an IPL briefing note.

However, both teams will be riding high on confidence after putting up collective performances in the league stage. However, Gujarat might enjoy an edge as they beat Rajasthan Royals when both sides met early in the tournament.

Gujarat have played dominant cricket in their debut season as Hardik Pandya inspired his team on his first attempt as an IPL captain. While, on the other hand, Rejuvenated Rajasthan put up a collective show throughout the season to finish second on the points table. The 2022 mega auction worked exceptionally well for them as the new players managed to change the fortunes of the franchise.

What date IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible XIs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here

