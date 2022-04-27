GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , April 27, Wankhade Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 28 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad: It is going to be a battle for the top spot when Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2022. The Indian Premier League 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Wankhede stadium. Gujarat led by Hardik Pandya have only lost one match so far in the league and are currently leading the table with 12 points. Hyderabad are second on the standing with 10 points.

Gujarat Titans, in their last outing, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runs. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stellar show by dismantling the Royal Challenger Bangalore’s batting line for 68. Kane Williamson-led side chased the target with 72 balls to spare. They scored 72/1.

The Indian Premier League 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will commence at 7:30 pm. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the high-ocatane battle between two in-form sides this season.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:

GT vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture in India.

GT vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs SRH Match Details

The GT vs SRH match will be played at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 27, at 07:30 PM IST.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahul Tripathi

Vice-Captain: Rahul Tewatia

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shubam Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson,

GT vs SRH Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Alzzari Joseph.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

