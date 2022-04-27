GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Bowling Powerhouses Clash at Wankhede

Read more

a row. Both the teams boast of enviable pace attacks and it’s expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest:-

What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 40th match of IPL 2022 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be held on Wednesday, April 27.

Where will the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Alzzari Joseph.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

