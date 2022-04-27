GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Bowling Powerhouses Clash at Wankhede

Live now
Live Score, IPL 2022 GT vs SRH: In the 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2022, Gujarat Titans will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. This is the second meeting between the two teams with SRH emerging victorious the last time they squared off. While GT have emerged as one of the top teams to watch out for in their maiden season, SRH have recovered from back to back defeats for five straight wins in Read More
Shubman Gill’s inconsistency is bit of a concern for the Gujarat Titans. After playing a few good knocks in the beginning, the young batter has managed the scores of 7, 13, 0 and 7 in last four innings. The team will hope that the opener should get his batting mojo back against a formidable SRH pace attack.
Hyderabad is one team that has made the least number of changes to their playing XI this season; just three in seven matches. They have been on a winning spree and would like to continue the momentum when they face the 2nd-placed Gujarat Titans tonight.
The Sunrisers are going to play their first game this season at Wankhede. They have a poor record at this venue – 7 played, 6 lost, 1 won.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Tonight, Gujarat Titans will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what will be their second meeting of IPL 2022. In their previous clash, SRH handed GT their only defeat of the ongoing season so far and will be hoping to complete a double. On the other hand, GT will be aiming to exact revenge.
Here’s everything you need to know about the contest:-
What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?
The 40th match of IPL 2022 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be held on Wednesday, April 27.
Where will the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs
Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Alzzari Joseph.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
