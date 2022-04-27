GT vs SRH Probable XIs, IPL 2022: Here's How The Two Teams Could Line up For The Blockbuster Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to continue their winning march on Wednesday when they play against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Notably, GT have faced only one defeat in their debut season, that too at the hands of SRH. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit will be aiming to settle the scores, while SRH, who are in great form, would aim to complete the season double.

Having played seven games so far, Gujarat have six wins and a loss. Meanwhile, SRH have won five successive games and lost two. Both the teams would look to repeat their playing XI from the last match. In terms of bowlers, Hyderabad would bank on Umran Malik while Gujarat have the experience of Lockie Ferguson. David Miller, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are in rock solid form this season and have won matches for Gujarat.

For Hyderabad, skipper Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram have emerged at the dependable batters.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

SunRisers Hyderabad probable XI: Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Full Squads

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal

SunRisers Hyderabad squad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

