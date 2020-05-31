Guidelines are Slightly Off-putting But Health and Safety More Important: Kumar Sangakkara
Sri Lanka, England and West Indies are the three teams who have started training recently keeping to the new guidelines, while the ICC is still waiting to decide on the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup which is scheduled for October-November in Australia.
Guidelines are Slightly Off-putting But Health and Safety More Important: Kumar Sangakkara
Sri Lanka, England and West Indies are the three teams who have started training recently keeping to the new guidelines, while the ICC is still waiting to decide on the fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup which is scheduled for October-November in Australia.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings