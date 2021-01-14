Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Best Picks / Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Captain / Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

GUJ vs HIM Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Gujarat will be eyeing their third consecutive win in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The team have managed eight points from two matches. Currently, the team are leading the Elite Group C point table of the league. A total of six teams including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand are a part of this group.

Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, have been on winning and losing end of one match each in the series. The two teams met contrasting fate in their latest respective matches. Gujarat beat Uttarakhand by 73 runs on January 12 and Himachal Pradesh lost the match to Baroda by four wickets.

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh match will start from 12 PM on Thursday, January 14 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat.

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Live Score

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Match Details

The Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh match is on Thursday, January 14. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodra, Gujarat.

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh:

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh captain: Axar Patel

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh vice-captain: Priyank Panchal

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh wicket keeper: Dhruv Raval, Prasant Chopra

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh batsmen: Urvil Patel, RI Thakur, Priyank Panchal

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh all-rounders: Axar Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Mayank Dagar

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Gujarat probable playing 11 against Himachal Pradesh: Priyank Panchal, Dhruv Raval, Axar Patel (c), Urvil Patel, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Ripal Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja

GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Himachal Pradesh probable playing 11 against Gujarat: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma