GUJ vs HIM Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
GUJ vs HIM Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Best Picks / Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Captain / Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 14, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
GUJ vs HIM Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Gujarat will be eyeing their third consecutive win in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The team have managed eight points from two matches. Currently, the team are leading the Elite Group C point table of the league. A total of six teams including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand are a part of this group.
Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, have been on winning and losing end of one match each in the series. The two teams met contrasting fate in their latest respective matches. Gujarat beat Uttarakhand by 73 runs on January 12 and Himachal Pradesh lost the match to Baroda by four wickets.
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh match will start from 12 PM on Thursday, January 14 at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat.
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh: Match Details
The Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh match is on Thursday, January 14. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodra, Gujarat.
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh:
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh captain: Axar Patel
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh vice-captain: Priyank Panchal
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh wicket keeper: Dhruv Raval, Prasant Chopra
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh batsmen: Urvil Patel, RI Thakur, Priyank Panchal
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh all-rounders: Axar Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Mayank Dagar
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Gujarat probable playing 11 against Himachal Pradesh: Priyank Panchal, Dhruv Raval, Axar Patel (c), Urvil Patel, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Ripal Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja
GUJ vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Himachal Pradesh probable playing 11 against Gujarat: RI Thakur, Prashant Chopra (wk), Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Ayush Jamwal, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vashist, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking