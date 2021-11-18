GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 18, 1:00 PM IST

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Gujarat and Hyderabad: Gujarat will be locking horns with Hyderabad in the fourth quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The two teams will be battling it out against each other at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi at 1:00 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

Gujarat formed a part of Elite Group D during the league stage of the competition. The team delivered a fine performance as they ended up winning four out of five league matches to occupy the top position in the standings. Gujarat cap off their league stage with a victory over Bihar by five wickets.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are unbeatable in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 so far. The team won all their five league matches to finish at first place in the Elite Group E points table. Hyderabad’s last game saw them defeating Uttar Pradesh by 29 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat and Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs HYD Telecast

There will no telecast of Gujarat vs Hyderabad match on television.

GUJ vs HYD Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat and Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

GUJ vs HYD Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Gujarat playing against Hyderabad at the Palam A Ground, Model Sports Complex, Delhi at 1:00 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Tanmay Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Het Patel

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Het Patel

Batters: Bavanaka Sandeep, Tanmay Agarwal, Urvil Patel, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Piyush Chawla, T Ravi Teja, Ripal Patel

Bowlers: Chama Milind, Roosh Kalaria, Hardik Patel

GUJ vs HYD Probable XIs:

Gujarat: Saurav Chauhan, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Raval, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Tejas Patel

Hyderabad: Sai Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Elligaram Sanketh, Trishank Gupta

