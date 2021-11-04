GUJ vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match, November 4, 12:00 PM IST

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Gujarat and Kerala: Gujarat will kickstart their campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 with an encounter against Kerala. The two teams will be battling it out against each other at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi at 12:00 PM IST on November 04, Thursday.

Gujarat are coming into the competition after a decent ride in the previous edition. The team formed a part of Elite Group C last year and finished third. Gujarat won three out of their two league matches. The team will be hoping to deliver better performance this year and will thus be expecting good performances from their star players including Abhinav Tandel, Rahul V Shah, Dhruv Ravel.

Just like Gujarat, Kerala also finished at third place in the group stage in the last season. The team had 12 points to their credit with three victories and two losses. Kerala have a handful of players who are coming after playing in IPL 2021 including Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, and Sachin Baby.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat and Kerala; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs KER Telecast

There will be no telecast of Gujarat vs Kerala match on television.

GUJ vs KER Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat and Kerala will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hostar app and website.

GUJ vs KER Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Gujarat playing against Kerala at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi at 12:00 PM IST on November 04, Thursday.

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction

bAbhinav Tandel

Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson

Batters: Rahul V Shah, Dhruv Ravel, Sachin Baby

Allrounders: Abhinav Tandel, Ripal Patel, Jalaj Saxena

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, KM Asif, Basil Thampi

GUJ vs KER Probable XIs

Gujarat: Abhinav Tandel, Rahul V Shah, Dhruv Ravel, Karan Patel, Hemang Patel, Urvil Patel, Ripal Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Roosh Kalaria, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja

Kerala: Sanju Samson, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa, Sajeevan Akhil, Basil Thampi, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Jalaj Saxena, Sachin Baby, Sijomon Joseph, Pathirikattu Midhun

