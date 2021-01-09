GUJ vs MAH Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Best Picks / Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Captain / Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Gujarat will lock horns with Maharashtra in the first match of the Elite C group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The fixture is scheduled for 12 PM IST on Sunday, January 10, at the Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat.

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will start either at 12 PM IST or at 7 PM IST. The final match of the series will be played on January 31. There are seven cities where the matches of the league will be held. These cities are: Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The 38 competing teams will first play their group matches. The teams that qualify will then play the knockout phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Live Score

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Match Details

The Gujarat vs Maharashtra match is on Sunday, January 10. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodra, Gujarat.

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra vice-captain: Axar Patel

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra wicket keeper: Nikhil Naik

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra all-rounders: Azim Kazi, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra bowlers: Chintan Gaja, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Gujarat probable 11 against Maharashtra: Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Dhruv Raval, Kshitij Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel (c), Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria.

GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Maharashtra probable 11 against Gujarat: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe.