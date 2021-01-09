GUJ vs MAH Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
GUJ vs MAH Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Best Picks / Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Captain / Gujarat vs Maharashtra Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
Gujarat will lock horns with Maharashtra in the first match of the Elite C group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The fixture is scheduled for 12 PM IST on Sunday, January 10, at the Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara, Gujarat.
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will start either at 12 PM IST or at 7 PM IST. The final match of the series will be played on January 31. There are seven cities where the matches of the league will be held. These cities are: Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. The 38 competing teams will first play their group matches. The teams that qualify will then play the knockout phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Live Score
(https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Match Details
The Gujarat vs Maharashtra match is on Sunday, January 10. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodra, Gujarat.
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Gujarat vs Maharashtra:
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra vice-captain: Axar Patel
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra wicket keeper: Nikhil Naik
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra batsmen: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra all-rounders: Azim Kazi, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Gujarat vs Maharashtra bowlers: Chintan Gaja, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shamshuzama Kazi
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Gujarat probable 11 against Maharashtra: Priyank Panchal, Urvil Patel (wk), Dhruv Raval, Kshitij Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel (c), Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria.
GUJ vs MAH Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Maharashtra probable 11 against Gujarat: Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Swapnil Gugale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking