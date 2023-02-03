Gujarat Giants Appoint Rachael Haynes as Head Coach For WPL 2023

Women’s Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants on Friday announced they have roped in legendary Australia cricketer Rachael Haynes as the head coach for the upcoming inaugural season. Haynes appointment comes just days after the Adani Sportsline owned team had announced the legendary Mithali Raj will serve as their as their mentor and advisor.

While Haynes will be the team’s head coach, the team’s bowling coach is the former Indian spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer. Allrounder Tushar Arothe will be their batting coach and Gavan Twining will be the team’s fielding coach.

“The likes of Rachael Haynes, Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe, and Gavan Twining will certainly take the performance of the team notches up," Mithali said in a statement.

“Not only have they carved a niche for themselves in their roles, but their stories of resilience will be an inspiration for the team. Their combined strengths will enable Adani Sportsline’s Gujarat Giants to give their best performance on the ground at the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, which will inspire several aspiring women athletes," she added.

Rachael, who has played at the highest level for more than a decade, has won six world championships with the Australian team and was the vice-captain of the side from 2017-2022.

The left-handed batter, who was an integral part of the very successful national set-up, is a veteran of 84 T20Is and played crucial roles in the Australian team’s championship winning campaigns at the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups.

She was part of Australia’s team that won the 2022 ODI World Cup and announced her retirement last September.

“The Women’s Premier League is such an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. The opportunity to be involved in the inaugural season with the Adani Sportline owned Gujarat Giants and work with the brilliant Mithali Raj is something I’m really looking forward to. We have formed a wonderful coaching team, with Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining, who will be bringing on board their rich experience which will help the team to play an exciting brand of cricket which our fans will enjoy watching” Haynes said.

Nooshin, who made her debut for India when Mithali was already an integral part of the Indian women’s cricket team, is currently the coach of India U-19 Women’s team who recently emerged victorious at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. The former India off-break bowler, who bagged 100 wickets in ODIs, was the head coach of the Supernovas team last year, who won the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge.

Meanwhile, Tushar Arothe is well-known in the Indian cricket circles and has been coach of the Indian Women’s team. With him at the helm, the Indian Women’s team reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017.

