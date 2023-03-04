Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Live Streaming on TV & Online

GUJ-W vs MI-W Live Streaming: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will start on March 4 with the blockbuster clash between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women. Gujarat Giants Women are loaded with international star power. Their squad has the likes of Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), and Sophia Dunkley (England). In Beth Mooney, Gujarat Giants have an exceptional captain. They will certainly be the favourites against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be aiming to start their campaign on a winning note by defeating a star-studded Gujarat Giants team. It remains to be seen whether Mumbai will hold their nerve against the formidable Gujarat Giants.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played on March 4.

Where will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women begin?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Gujarat Giants Women Probable Playing XI: Beth Mooney (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Parunika Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Women Probable Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (a), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

