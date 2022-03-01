IPL 2022:Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya Begins Preparation, Franchise Likely to Camp in Ahmedabad

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is less than a month away and Hardik Pandya, who will lead the Gujarat Titans franchise in IPL 2022 has begun his preparations for the tournament. The team India all-rounder is training alongside Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Aaron under head coach Ashish Nehra’s watchful eyes.

On Monday, ANI reported that they have begun their preparations. “Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Aaron are currently training at the IPCL ground in Baroda. The camp kick-started on February 25 and it will conclude on March 2," sources in the know of developments told ANI.

“The preparation camp for the entire team is most likely to be held in Ahmedabad," he added.

Mil gaye role model ke ‘Darshan’! 😎 Batao who’s your role model from the #GujaratTitans camp? 🙌🏏🙎🏻‍♂️ #TrainingTuesdays https://t.co/03fKuEbbyj— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 1, 2022

Gujarat Titans, one of the two new entrants in the IPL family splashed the cash in the mega auction last month and built a young and energetic squad. However, the Ahmedabad-based franchise received a jolt last week when England opener Jason Roy informed them that he would pulling out of the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Government Likely to Allow 25 Percent of Spectators for IPL 2022 Matches: Reports

Gujarat Titans are yet to name a replacement for Jason Roy.

The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26 and will run till May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

ALSO READ | Dial V for Victory, Vendetta and Virat

While Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium will host 15 matches each. Pune’s MCA International Stadium will also host 15 matches.

This time around, the 10 teams have been divided into two groups"

Group A consists of: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B has: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ | BCCI Mulling Roping in Multiple Broadcasters in New Rights Deal for IPL: Reports

Gujarat Titans squad

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Jason Roy, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Gurkeerath Singh Mann, Dominic Drakes, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande Overseas: Players 8/8, Indian Players: 15

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here