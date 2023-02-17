Gujarat Titans Full Schedule IPL 2023: GT Face Chennai Super Kings in Curtain Riser

The Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to get underway on the 31st of March as defending champions Gujarat Titans take on the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad in the tournament opener.

GT, led by maverick Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya clinched the title last time around in their first-ever season thanks to some inspired performances from the skipper himself as well as Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill and David Miller.

And fittingly, all five were retained by the Ahmedabad-based franchise along with the likes of Indian batsmen Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharshan, Wriddhiman Saha and all-rounders Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkhande and Jayant Yadav.

The Indian bowlers who were retained include Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Pradeep Sangwan, and Yash Dayal.

Alzzari Joseph and Matthew Wade were the overseas players the champions held onto in addition to Khan and Miller.

The Titans did well at the mini-auction too, as they picked up New Zealand batter par excellence, Kane Williamson, and West Indies strike bowler Odean Smith. They also managed to rope in Irish seamer Joshua Little.

Indian recruits for the holders include Mohit Sharma, KS Bharath, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel.

The champions will begin their title defence against the mighty CSK as they welcome the second most successful team in the history of the tournament to Ahmedabad in the edition’s opener.

The Pandya-led team travel to the national capital to take on Delhi Capitals before hosting Kolkata Knight Riders on the 9h of April.

GT visit Mohali next to take on the Punjab Kings, before they welcome the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat will take on Lucknow Super Giants on the road before flying back to their home base to face Mumbai Indians.

KKR will host GT at the Eden Gardens ahead of the champions’ encounter against DC in their own backyard.

The Titans will fly to Jaipur to play RR before taking on LSG at home. Mumbai’s Whankede will be their subsequent playing as they take on MI yet again before their final home game of the group stage against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

GT will finish off their group stage games in Bengaluru as they take on RCB in Karnataka.

Here is GT complete IPL 2023 schedule:

31 March- GT vs CSK - Ahmedabad

4 April- DC vs GT - Delhi

9 April- GT vs KKR - Ahmedabad

13 April- PBKS vs GT - Mohali

16 April- GT vs RR - Ahmedabad

22 April- LSG vs GT - Lucknow

25 April- GT vs MI - Ahmedabad

29 April- KKR vs GT - Kolkata

2 May- GT vs DC - Ahmedabad

5 May- RR vs GT - Jaipur

7 May- GT vs LSG - Ahmedabad

12 May- MI vs GT - Mumbai

15 May- GT vs SRH - Ahmedabad

21 May- RCB vs GT - Bengaluru

Get the latest Cricket News here