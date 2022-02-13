Gujarat Titans, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by GT on Day 2

GT IPL Auction Day 2 Live: IPL newbie Gujarat Titans added seven players on the first day of the mega auction in Bengaluru. They spent a majority of their budget on securing the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Jason Roy.

New Zealand fast bowler Ferguson was their most expensive buy on Day 1 as they locked him in at Rs 10 crore. Following the conclusion of bidding on Saturday, GT have spent Rs 71.15 crore from their purse of Rs 90 crore in drafting and buying 10 players so far.

They are now left with Rs 18.85 crore to fill the remaining 15 vacant spots.

Here’s how GT spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

Players Bought on Day 1

Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore) Jason Roy (Rs 2 crore) - Overseas Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore) - Overseas Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs 2.6 crore) Rahul Tewatia (Rs 9 crore) Noor Ahmed (Rs 30 lakh) - Overseas R Sai Kishore (Rs 3 crore)

Here are the players bought by GT on Day 2

Dominic Drakes (Rs 1.1 crore) Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.7 crore) Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.4 crore)

