Gujarat Titans Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by GT on Day 1

GT Players List: IPL newbie Gujarat Titans have made their auction debut in Bengaluru. CVC Capitals placed the winning bid for the franchise last year and then signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the mega auction. They will be hoping to build a strong squad around these players as they gear up for their maiden IPL season.

From their budget of Rs 90 crore, in picking the three players, GT spent Rs 38 crore. They had Rs 52 crore to buy players at the two-day event. They have 22 open slots (for building a squad of maximum 25 players) and seven of these can be overseas players.

Here’s how GT have been spending their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Players Picked by GT Ahead of Auction: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)

Players Bought on Day 1 So Far: Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore), Jason Roy (Rs 2 crore)

