IPL 2023 Auction Gujarat Titans: Full List of Players

Reigning Champions Gujarat Titans made some smart business at the mini IPL 2023 Auction to strengthen their squad. The Ahmedabad-based franchise retained the core unit before the auction as Hardik Pandya will once again lead the side and look to defend the prestigious title. They also retained the likes of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and David Miller who helped them win the title in their debut season. However, Titans made a trade deal with Kolkata Knight Riders to let go of their premier pacer Lockie Ferguson who ran riot with the ball last season courtesy of his express pace.

Gujarat also let go of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, and Varun Aaron ahead of the mini IPL auction in Kochi.

IPL 2023 will be the first time when Titans will play league matches at their home ground and they did plan their auction strategy keeping that in mind. Although they played the last season’s final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad for the first time and they received an overwhelming reception from the fans who enjoyed watching their home team lifting the trophy.

Ashish Nehra, head coach of Gujarat Titans, was present in the auction to represent his side and he once again has to make smart choices on the table.

Retained Players: Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

Players Purchased in IPL Mini Auction:

