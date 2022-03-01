Gujarat Titans' Jason Roy Confirms He has Pulled Out of IPL 2022 to 'Spend Some Quality Time' With His Family

England opener and Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2022 mega auction buy Jason Roy has confirmed that he has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The 31-year-old took to social media to announce his decision. On Monday it was reported that he had informed his decision to Gujarat Titans and cited “challenge of staying in the tournament bubble for an extended period" as the reason of his pull out.

On Tuesday, he took to Twitter and Instagram, and wrote that he is pulling out to spend some “quality time" with his family.

“Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad. It’s with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year’s tournament. I want to thank the management and the captain Hardik (Pandya) for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction," he wrote.

“However, with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it’s added up and taken its toll on me. I feel it’s only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year. I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament."

“Thank you everyone for the continued support and I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision," added Roy.

Gujarat Titans bought the English explosive batter for his base price of Rs two crore in a steal deal at the IPL mega auction. According to reports, the Ahmedabad-based franchise is yet to finalise a replacement.

Roy was a part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. Recently, he played for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League and emerged as one of the top run-getters in the tournament for the franchise despite playing only six games. In those six games, Roy managed to score 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 170.22. Roy slammed two half-centuries and a hundred, but the Gladiators finished fifth in the six-team league.

Notably, this is not the first time that Jason Roy has pulled out of the IPL, in 2020, Roy was picked by Delhi Capitals but he opted out citing personal reasons.

Roy had earlier represented Gujarat Lions (2017), Delhi Daredevils (2018) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2021). Roy has a total of 329 IPL runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 129.01.

