Gujarat Titans' Skipper Hardik Pandya May Bowl in IPL 2022; All-Rounder's Reply Floors Fans | WATCH

Hardik Pandya might have been named the skipper of Gujarat Titans but one question continues to follow him: Will he bowl in the upcoming IPL?. One among the star all-rounders of the Indian team, Pandya hasn’t rolled over his arm for more than a year now. His fitness continues to bamboozle fans and pundits alike and there are many who even asked why he isn’t playing Ranji Trophy to prove his fitness. Whatever the case may be, when one journalist got an opportunity during the jersey unveiling ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he wasted no time.

But Hardik was at his wittiest best as he replied that he wants it to remain a surprise for the fans. “It would be a surprise, so let it be a surprise," said Hardik on the sidelines of Gujarat Titans jersey launch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Watch the video below.

Newly-introduced franchise at the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans unveiled their team jersey on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The launch took place in the presence of captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and all other team officials.

Speaking at the launch, skipper Pandya shared his thoughts on teaming up former India pacer Ashish Nehra, the head coach of the team.

“I don’t expect him to come on white board with a lot of ideas. One thing is very clear with him that he lets the players decide what they want to do. He gives the freedom to enjoy the game. You make mistakes but eventually you learn from them. I’m very excited to get associated with him and spend quality time with him because everybody knows he is the funniest guy you can meet,” Pandya said at the launch event.

