Gujarat Titans Squad Against Chennai Super Kings: Probable Playing 11s For GT vs CSK IPL 2022 Match

MCA Stadium in Pune will host for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match on April 17, Sunday. Gujarat Titans are coming in the Sunday game after scoring an outstanding win over Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. The win pushed the team to the top of the table with eight points.

Gujarat Titans are expected to play with the same team. They made two changes in their last game against RR as they replaced Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharshan with Yash Dayal and Vijay Shankar, respectively. The team is likely to persist with the changes. Yash made an impressive IPL debut as he picked three wickets while bowling at an economy rate of ten. Vijay, on the other hand, had a bad outing but GT will look forward to backing him as he brings a lot of experience to the team.

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the team finally found its winning rhythm after losing four games. CSK are unlikely to change their playing XI as they will hope to win more games with the same team. The team looked in fine touch with both bat and ball against RCB.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, David Miller

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper)

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Gujarat Titans’ squad: Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings’ Squad: Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

