Gujarat Titans Squad Against Punjab Kings: Probable Playing 11s for GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 48

Gujarat Titans aim to extend their five-match winning streak as they are set to take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday, in IPL. A win against Punjab will help Hardik Pandya’s men in restoring their four-point lead over second-placed Lucknow Super Giants. Till now, Gujarat have played nine matches and out of the nine games they lost only one game.

In their last match, Gujarat managed to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.

On the other hand, seventh-placed Punjab Kings come into the fixture after conceding a 20-run win against Lucknow Super Giants. Two points against Gujarat will help Mayank Agarwal’s men in overtaking Delhi Capitals in the IPL standings. Punjab have till now won four matches after playing nine games.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings squads:

Gujarat Titans squad for 2022 IPL: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

