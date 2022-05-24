After Being Asked About Shubman Gill's Form, Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket Hits Back at Journalist

Gujarat Titans’ director of cricket Vikram Solanki has hit back at a journalist after he asked him the reasons for opener Shubman Gill’s inconsistent run this season. Solanki, a former England international who is acting Director of Cricket for the Gujarat franchise, was taken aback and fired back at the scribe, saying he doesn’t agree to his ‘assertion.’

“Dekhiye apne jo sawal kiya isse hum to disagree karenge. (I don’t agree with your question.) The partnership that Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have forged, they all were very good partnerships. And whatever you are saying about Shubman Gill, this is incorrect,” Solanki retorted.

Gill has accounted for 403 runs with a strike rate of 134. The opener was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 8 cr after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders who had bought him for INR 1.8 Cr in 2021.

“Shubman Gill has played a number of match-winning knocks. For instance, against LSG. The way he handled his innings and gave us a chance…I am entitled to disagreement with your assertion,” he added.

“As far as our opening partnership is concerned, Wriddhi bhai (Wriddhiman Saha) and Shubman Gill are an ideal combination. They complement each other in the style of play. And having Wriddhiman around Shubman is great as they can communicate better and it bodes well for our team,” he concluded.

Meanwhile Solanki also hailed Hardik Pandya, calling him a great communicator. He said Pandya the skipper has a connection with his players which is translating into success. GT have stormed into the playoffs, becoming the first team to do so. They will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 in Eden Gardens Kolkata.

“Hardik has grown as a leader and he has taken the captaincy well. He is very giving of his time, he has grown involved. He is having conversations with each and every bowler. Of course, someone like Shami bhai(Mohammed Shami) needs no guidance, but it’s always good for them to have a connection. So Hardik is a good communicator and I would reiterate that Hardik’s captaincy played a huge role in our success.”

