Live Cricket Score GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl Against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants

Live now
GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Score And Updates: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat picked Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller and Rashid Khan as their four overseas players. While Lucknow chose only three with Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are in the middle to open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants. Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings with the new ball.
“The dew plays a big part in the second innings but the wicket remains the same throughout 40 overs. It is our first game and it is important to go out there and enjoy ourselves, put a good total on the board,” KL Rahul plans for first game.
“It is always special to play in Wankhede because I have had some amazing memories here. It is a different role, different team but the feeling is same. We want to win here and let’s see how it goes. We are going to give all the guys full freedom to express themselves,” Hardik Pandya on playing at Wankhede Stadium.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
The dew is expected to play a big role here as any captain who wins the toss will look for bowling first here at Wankhede. The spinners will be key for both teams and that’s where Gujarat will have a slightly upper hand over Lucknow with Rashid Khan on their side.
“From day one I have been saying, in any T20 squad, I will take Hardik Pandya as a pure batter. As far as our franchise is concerned, I am looking at him more as a captain and batsman. And maybe that is why he is saying his bowling is a ‘surprise’,” Nehra told ESPN Cricinfo.
.@rashidkhan_19 in an all new jersey in #TATAIPL 2022.#GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/cDn018vShD
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2022
#PehliBaar: Captain @klrahul11’s message to the #LucknowSuperGiants family before our first match! ❤️ #AbApniBaariHai 💪#FirstEver #IPL2022 #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow #UttarPradesh #LSG2022 #CricketUpdates #CricketNews #IPL pic.twitter.com/vcamV2nGG8
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 28, 2022
“That sweet lofty spot, where grit lives with the grind, labour leads to luck. It is a range that my brother (MS Dhoni) has scaled and I have made no attempts to hide that I want to emulate him,”: Hardik Pandya
❤️ Goosebumps on our debut day, courtesy captain @hardikpandya7 ▶️ pic.twitter.com/2qdwn5FKrc
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022
We witnessed a slow track during the first match at Wankhede Stadium where Chennai Super Kings suffered defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener. Both Gujarat and Lucknow have to sort out their bowling attack to start their campaign on a high.
1️⃣ day to go! 🤩
Bohot hua Bhaichara, ab hogi Bhai-Valry 🔥
▶️ Watch our man @HardikPandya7 banter with @KLRahul11 before tomorrow’s team debuts! @LucknowIPL#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #AbApniBaariHai #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/JZ8r2ycSib
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 27, 2022
As we ⏳ for our 1️⃣st match, here’s more r̶i̶v̶a̶l̶r̶y̶ Bhai-valry in 📸📸📸#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #GTvLSG #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/OJ3ciW4dVq
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 28, 2022
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia
Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Panda, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 Match 4 from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The all new franchises will look to start their IPL journey on a high in an exciting clash on Monday here.
The two new IPL franchises will look to kickstart their IPL journey on a high. The IPL 2022 auction gave them a fair chance to build a competitive squad for the tournament which they have managed to do. Hardik, who played for Mumbai Indians in the past, will lead the Gujarat Titans side where Ashish Nehra is the head of coaching staff with Gary Kirsten as batting coach.
While Rahul has joined Lucknow after leading Punjab Kings for the last couple of seasons. Rahul impressed many with his batting prowess in recent times but his captaincy credentials have been questioned by many due to his average record in that department.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
Lucknow have created a strong pool of Indian players with some smart business in IPL 2022 Auction. They have a captain as well as a swashbuckling opener in Rahul who makes for a rock-solid pairing with Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, with a possible number three in Manish Pandey, and a lower-order hitter in Deepak Hooda.
Other notable Indian players include all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, seamer Avesh Khan and spirited leggie Ravi Bishnoi.
They also have quality overseas players in Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Evin Lewis, while Kyle Mayers and Dushmantha Chameera can be the surprise package.
One of the biggest plus points for Gujarat has been assembling a high-quality bowling attack. They have express pace in Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph, while Mohammed Shami could be probing with his line and length.
In the spin department, they have a world-class leggie in Rashid Khan, a handy off-spinner in Jayant Yadav and a promising left-arm spinner in the domestic circuit, R. Sai Kishore.
They also have fast bowling all-rounders in captain Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Dominic Drakes, besides the leg-spin of Rahul Tewatia to bank upon. Decent back-ups include Varun Aaron, Noor Ahmed and uncapped players Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan and Darshan Nalkande.
Here you can find all the latest cricket scores, live cricket score today, live toss IPL, IPL live score update, today score, IPL match score today, IPL score, live score today match IPL, IPL live score today’s match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants live from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Squads:
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Evin Lewis, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here