GUL vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's International League T20 2023 GUL vs ABD match, January 25, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 pm IST

Gulf Giants will take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on January 25, Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST. The Giants are second in the 2023 International League T20 table with four wins and eight points in five games. The Gulf team got off to an excellent start in the tournament winning their first four matches in a row. That said, they succumbed to a disappointing 21-run defeat against the Sharjah Warriors in their last outing. Their usually dependable batters, crumbled under pressure asserted by the bowling prowess of the warriors. The defeat saw the Giants slip down to second position as the Desert Vipers overtook them to claim top spot after their seven-wicket victory over MI Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, are struggling to maintain any semblance of consistency as they sit at the bottom of the ILT20 table. The Knight Riders are yet to record their first victory in the tournament succumbing to five straight losses in a row. Sunil Narine and Co who lost against the MI Emirates in their last game will be desperate for a win to salvage their season.

Ahead of the match between Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

GUL vs ABD Telecast

Zee Network has the broadcasting rights for the Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders International League T20 match in India

GUL vs ABD Live Streaming

The International League T20 2023 match between Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

GUL vs ABD Match Details

The GUL vs ABD International League T20 2023 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday, January 25, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for GUL vs ABD Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Kennar Lewis

Batters: Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhananjaya de Silva

All-rounders: Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Possible Starting XI:

Gulf Giants probable playing XI: Rehan Ahmed, James Vince(C), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Aayan Khan, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis(WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymon Reifer, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(C), Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali, Lahiru Kumara

