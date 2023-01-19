GUL vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's International League T20 2023 GUL vs DUB match, January 19, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 7:30 pm IST

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for International League 2023 match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants: On Thursday, the Dubai Capital and Gulf Giants will face off in Match 8 of the International T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Giants have had the perfect start to the season with two wins from two games. They are currently third in the ILT20 League table with four points. Gulf Giants defeated Abu Dhabi Knights in their tournament opener. Their bowling department shined in that game and James Vince’s 65-run knock helped them cruise to victory.

Their second game was a high-scoring encounter, but Giants eventually managed to get the better of Dubai Capitals. The Dubai-based club got off to a fiery start as Robin Uthappa with 79 runs from 46 balls. While Sikandar Raza and Rovman Powell also assisted with their scores of 38 and 30 respectively, none of the other batters got going.

Vince was once again the hero of the batting department for the Gulf Giants. The 31-year-old English cricketer scored a superb knock of 83 runs. He was helped by Gerhard Erasmus who scored 52 on the night. The Gulf Giants would be looking to continue their run as they take on the Dubai Capitals. The Giants would have the psychological edge having defeated Dubai recently.

Ahead of the match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants; here is everything you need to know:

GUL vs DUB Telecast

The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants International League T20 match will not be telecast in India

GUL vs DUB Live Streaming

The International League T20 2023 match between Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants will be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

GUL vs DUB Match Details

The GUL vs DUB International League T20 2023 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday, January 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUL vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Vince

Vice-Captain: Robin Uthappa

Suggested Playing XI for GUL vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ollie Pope

Batter: Robin Uthappa, Rovman Powell, James Vince, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rehan Ahmed

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Possible Starting XI:

Dubai Capitals predicted starting lineup: Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Bopara, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja

Gulf Giants predicted starting lineup: James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here