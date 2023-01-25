Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming ILT20: When and Where to Watch International League T20 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Gulf Giants will battle it out against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 25, Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. The Giants sit comfortably on top of the International League T20 table after bagging eight points from five games so far. They started the tournament in sublime fashion winning their first four games in a row. That said, James Vince and Co had to settle for a disappointing 21-run defeat against Sharjah Warriors in their last outing. None of their batters got going on the night as David Wiese and Chris Jordan were their highest run scorers.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are currently bottom of the table and are yet to record their first win, in the inaugural season of the International League T20. They have struggled since the start of the tournament in the batting as well as the bowling department. The Knight Riders lost their last outing against the MI Emirates by five wickets. The match went right down to the wire with a last-ball finish.

This feels like a battle of stellar opposites considering their position. The Giants triumphed over the Abu Dhabi-based outfit in a low scoring encounter the last time these teams clashed.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

When will the International League T20 League match Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 25, Wednesday.

Where will the International League T20 League match Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) be played?

Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) fixture will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the International League T20 League match Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the International League T20 League match Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) match?

The Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) match will be televised on Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the International League T20 League match Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) match?

The Gulf Giants (GUL) vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) match is available to be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website in India.

GUL vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for GUL vs ABD Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Kennar Lewis

Batters: Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhananjaya de Silva

All-rounders: Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Possible Starting XI:

Gulf Giants probable playing XI: Rehan Ahmed, James Vince(C), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton(WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Aayan Khan, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing XI: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis(WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymon Reifer, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(C), Akeal Hosein, Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali, Lahiru Kumara

