Gulshan Grover is Stunned by MS Dhoni’s New Hairdo, Asks Him Not to Take Up Any ‘Don’ Roles

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken the internet by storm with his new faux-hawk haircut for a couple of days now. While the captain cool has left everyone gushing about it, Bollywood’s Badman Gulshan Grover too seems to be quite impressed by his new look as he asked the cricketer to not take up any ‘Don’ roles now. The actor shared the picture of Dhoni on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look! Plz don’t accept any Don Roles, that will be mere dhande par laat (That will be shut down my business).:He also tagged celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and wrote that Badman is coming for him.

Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look!Plz don’t accept any Don Roles,that will be mere dhande par laat😁Already 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business 😁. Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you 😀@HanspalShano pic.twitter.com/TntDWQ0lR4— Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) August 1, 2021

As soon as he shared the post, fans have showered itwith love. One of his fans commented, “There is one and only one Badman in Bollywood, that is Gulshan Grover.. No can beat you,” while another user wrote, “Rest can be Don, but only you can beBad Man and no other.”

Dhoni has once again hogged the limelight for his dashing look. A couple of days ago, hairstylist Aalim shared his pictures where Captain Cool can be seen sporting an uber-cool faux-hawk cut along with the razor-sharp beard.

Dhoni often grabs attention with his stylish looks. Be it his long hair look or his funky Mohawk look, he often proved he is the ultimate style icon.

On the professional front, Dhoni had already announced his retirement from international cricket last year in August. However, his fans can still see him on cricket grounds during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He will be seen leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) forthe fourth IPL trophy in September when the remainder of the T20 league will be played in UAE. CSK will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on September 19.

