Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 3 T20IS, 2019 1st T20I, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 November, 2019

2ND INN

Pakistan

107/5 (15.0)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

39/0 (3.0)

Australia need 80 runs in 72 balls at 6.66 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Sydney

03 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Sydney

03 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Nelson

05 Nov, 201906:30 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

Guptill, Neesham Help New Zealand Level Series Against England

De Grandhomme also pushed the pace, facing only 12 balls for a whirlwind 28.

AFP |November 3, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Guptill, Neesham Help New Zealand Level Series Against England

The safe hands of Colin de Grandhomme proved crucial as New Zealand drew level with England 1-1 in their Twenty20 international series in Wellington on Sunday.

While de Grandhomme was pouching all four skied balls that went his way, England were left to rue an uncomfortable day in the field with six spilled chances including three by James Vince.

New Zealand, who suffered a seven-wicket loss in the first match on Friday, were sent in to bat first and made their most of the errant fielding to post 176 for eight.

Martin Guptill at the top of the innings clouted 41 off 28 deliveries, while Jimmy Neesham belted 42 off 22, including four sixes, before he was removed on the final ball of the innings.

De Grandhomme also pushed the pace, facing only 12 balls for a whirlwind 28.

England in reply looked comfortable at 91 for four in the 11th over before New Zealand removed the remaining six wickets to end the innings with a ball to spare.

Mitchell Santner claimed three for 25 while Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi took two wickets apiece.

England captain Eoin Morgan said it was easy to analyse the reasons for the loss, and the issues were repairable.

"We dropped catches and we continued to lose wickets," he said.

"We need to keep the attacking positive mindset. I think it's important to make mistakes, but I think the most important part is to learn from them."

After England lost Johnny Bairstow first ball, and Vince in the second over, Morgan (32) and Dawid Malan (39) set about rebuilding the innings.

But when Morgan gave de Grandhomme his first catch, the wickets fell regularly with only Chris Jordan (36 off 19) providing any solid resistance at the lower part of the batting order.

Malan fell to an exceptional diving catch by Guptill who also accounted for the wicket of Jordan in a polished New Zealand fielding performance.

Game three in the series is in Nelson on Tuesday.

england vs new zealandjimmy neeshamMartin Guptill

Related stories

Joe Denly Ruled Out of New Zealand T20 Series
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 10:31 AM IST

Joe Denly Ruled Out of New Zealand T20 Series

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Bowling Action Given All-clear
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 8:38 AM IST

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Bowling Action Given All-clear

New Zealand Series Start of Journey to T20 World Cup: Bairstow
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 11:44 AM IST

New Zealand Series Start of Journey to T20 World Cup: Bairstow

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 03 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Nelson

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Canberra All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more