Gurpurab 2020: Yuvraj Singh Wishes Everyone a Happy and Blessed Guru Nanak Jayanti

Happy Gurpurab 2020 | The birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs. Gurpurab is celebrated by the Sikh community across continents of the world. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his social media handle to wish his online family on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020.

Happy Gurpurab 2020 | The birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, is one of the most important festivals for Sikhs. Gurpurab is celebrated by the Sikh community across continents of the world. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his social media handle to wish his online family on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE

Born in a Sikh family, the cricketing stalwart posted a heart-warming message on his Instagram page. The 38-year-old shared a picture of himself where he is seen posing against the Golden Temple in Amritsar with folded hands.

The India all-rounder first penned a prayer in his native language, Punjabi in the caption. He further added a note of humble prayer saying, “You are our master, to you we offer this humble prayer. You are our mother and father, in your grace, we experience ultimate peace and fulfilment 🏻

Wishing everyone a happy & blessed Gurpurab. Let's always strive to imbibe Guru Nanak Dev Ji's values of togetherness, unity and love.#HappyGurpurab #Gurpurab2020 #YouWeCan”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Earlier this month, the left-handed batsman was seen posing against the mighty Burj Khalifa in Dubai. He wore a white T-shirt, denim jeans and a pair of stylish shades. The Instagram photo was double tapped by several fans and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Yuvraj finished a nearly 17-year-long international career in 2019. The illustrious all-rounder retired with 204 One-day Internationals, 1177 runs from 58 Twenty20 Internationals and 1900 runs from 40 Tests to his name. In 2007 T20 World Cup quarter-finals against England, Yuvraj set a record when he knocked Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over and also the fastest T20I half-century.

Keywords: Yuvraj Singh, Gurupurab 2020, Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Instagram, India Cricket