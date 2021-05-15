CRICKETNEXT

Gurugram Police Thanks Shikhar Dhawan for Donating Oxygen Concentrators

India opener Shikhar Dhawan's gesture of charity was acknowledged by Gurugram Police which tweeted a photograph of several neatly-packed oxygen concentrators, donated by the India limited-overs opener, lying in their office for distribution.

“Taking forward our committed efforts. Grateful to @SDhawan25 for providing Oxygen Concentrators,” wrote Gurgaon Police on its twitter handle late on Friday night.

Dhawan, who was enjoying a stellar run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals until the tournament was postponed due to bio-bubble breach, tweeted in response, “Grateful to serve my people in this pandemic through this small token of help! Always ready to help my people and society to my best. India shall rise and shine against this pandemic!”

While wishing everyone “Eid Mubarak”, Dhawan requested everyone to stay safe.

The opener was also the face of the Delhi Capitals’ “plasma donation” drive, urging people, who had recovered from Covid-19, to come forward and donate their blood plasma to save the lives of the critically ill.

“I am committed to helping India fight COVID-19. Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. I BREATHE FOR INDIA, do you? The only way to make a difference is — TOGETHER,” Dhawan had tweeted recently.

India is witnessing the second wave of Covid-19, which is affecting millions in the country. Everyday, as many as 3 lakh positive cases are coming forward in the country and most states have announced full or partial lockdown, to curb the cases. Apart from Dhawan, Skipper Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka has started a fundraiser, that has attracted over 11 cr from donations.

