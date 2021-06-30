Gurugram Sports Management Firm Organises Free Cricket Tournament for Covid Warriors

MokshaSports.com, a premier sports management firm based out of Gurgaon has taken a unique initiative to appreciate & honor the extraordinary efforts of covid frontline workers by organizing a free of cost T20 cricket tournament for the 4 covid warriors cricket teams namely Paras Hospital, Safdurjung Hospital, Press Club Of India & Haryana Police.

A total of 3 matches including 2 knockouts & 1 grand finale shall be played at MokshaSports.com’s Turf Greens Cricket Grounds, Baliawas, Gurgaon on Sunday 4th July’21 evening under strict covid protocols. Moreover, Moksha Sports shall also donate all sponsorship amount collected from the event to the Noida based NGO “Siddharth Memorial Charitable Trust” which empowers underprivileged children by facilitating free education for them.

