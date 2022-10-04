'Gutted' Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up For the First Time After Being Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2022

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. Known as the pace spearhead of Team India, the pacer’s injury news broke on Thursday after which BCCI has stepped in and asked the fans not to count him out yet. He was then rushed to NCA, Bangalore where he was undergoing rehabilitation in race against time.

Meanwhile, some media reports had said that he has been diagnosed with a stress reaction and not stress fracture which meant that he would be recovering in a shorter period of time, igniting glimmer of hope among Indian fans.

However, on Monday, the BCCI clarified that he has been confirmed ruled out of T20 World Cup.

Now, the 28-year-old has opened up for the first time since the setback.

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” he said on Twitter.

— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

Bumrah’s absence will certainly affect India’s chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Bumrah has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

While the BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, one among Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will make it to the main squad. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik is expected to be named in the stand by list.

