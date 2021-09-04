GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s CPL 2021, September 5, 12:00 AM IST

GUY vs BR Dream11 Team prediction and suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals: Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Barbados Royals in the 16th match of the 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The match between the two sides will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on September 5, Sunday at 12:00 am IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors need to regroup themselves at the earliest to claim a spot in the top four. The team is much lower in the points table with just two victories from five league games. Guyana lost their last game to St Lucia Kings by 51 runs. They were let down by their batting unit as they collapsed at 98 runs. The team will hope for a better performance to make a comeback.

On the other hand, Barbados Royals have delivered one of their worst performances in the CPL history this time. The team is languishing at the bottom of the standings with just one victory from five league matches. Royals lost their last two matches on a trot and will be thus low on confidence on Sunday. The franchise needs to win all their upcoming league games to hope for a top-four finish.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals; here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs BR Telecast

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals match will not be broadcast in India.

GUY vs BR Live Streaming

The match between GUY vs BR will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

GUY vs BR Match Details

The 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 5, Sunday at 12:00 am IST.

GUY vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Odean Smith

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq

GUY vs BR Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq

Barbados Royals: Jason Holder (c), Azam Khan (wk), Smit Patel, Ashley Nurse, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Nyeem Young, Oshane Thomas, Raymon Reifer, Jake Lintott

