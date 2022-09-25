GUY vs BR dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Caribbean Premier League 2022 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals September 26, 04:30 AM IST

GUY vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals:

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be fighting for survival when they will take on Barbados Royals in the last league match of the Caribbean Premier League. Barbados Royals have already qualified for the second round. With eight wins and just one loss, the team is atop the points table.

The bowlers have been doing a brilliant job for the Royals. In their last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Royals conceded only 120 runs while defending a score of 156 in 20 overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are in a do-or-die situation in the competition. They have to win their two league games to make it to the top four. Currently, the Warriors are occupying the second-last place with three wins from eight games.

The first encounter between the two sides saw Barbados Royals thrashing Guyana Amazon Warriors by 29 runs. The Warriors scored only 81 runs while chasing a target of 107 in 16 overs.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals, here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs BR Telecast

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals game will not be telecast in India.

GUY vs BR Live Streaming

GUY vs BR fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GUY vs BR Match Details

GUY vs BR match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana at x4:30 AM IST on September 26, Monday.

GUY vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-Captain – Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Chandrapaul Hemraj, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

GUY vs BR Probable XIs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Junior Sinclair, PR Stirling, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Jermaine Blackwood, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith

Barbados Royals: Azam Khan, David Miller, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Corbin Bosch, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ramon Simmonds, Quinton de Kock(wk)

