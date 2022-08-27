GUY vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The 6ixty Men 2022 Match

Both Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals will be eager to score a victory when they will take on each other on Saturday. It is a must-win game as the team winning the contest will qualify for playoffs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently fifth in the points table. They made a brilliant start by defeating Saint Lucia Kings in the opening match by seven runs. It was a good batting performance as the Warriors scored 111 runs in the first innings. However, the team couldn’t continue the momentum and lost the second game to Trinbago Knight Riders by 47 runs. Chasing the target of 96, the team collapsed at 48 runs.

Speaking of Barbados Royals, they have also experienced a similar journey. The team won its first match against Trinbago Knight Riders while their last game saw them losing to Jamaica Tallawahs by 41 runs. The bowlers lacked rhythm as they conceded a whopping 162 runs in ten overs. Due to a better net run rate, the Royals are placed third in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals, here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs BR Telecast

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals game will not be telecast in India.

GUY vs BR Live Streaming

The 6ixty Men 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GUY vs BR Match Details

GUY vs BR match will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 10:00 PM IST on August 27, Saturday.

GUY vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Devon Thomas

Vice-Captain – Shimron Hetmyer

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Devon Thomas

Batters: Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Corbin Bosch

Bowlers: Ronsford Beaton, Oshane Thomas, Veerasammy Permaul

GUY vs BR Probable XIs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Waqar Salamkheil, Shai Hope (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj

Barbados Royals: Nyeem Young, Devon Thomas (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Corbin Bosch, Harry Tector, Kyle Mayers (c), Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds, Justin Greaves

