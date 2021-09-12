GUY vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will play against each other in the 29th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 on Monday, September 13, at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Both Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs are having a decent campaign in the CPL 2021. The Warriors and Tallawahs have won four and lost four games in their opening eight games at the league stage. And on Monday, when they will be up against each other, they will look to confirm their playoff berth by winning this encounter.

For Jamaica Tallawahs, Kennar Lewis has been the standout performer with the bat. Lewis has scored 243 runs in his first eight games at an impressive 30.38 average.

On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors will rely upon the services of Romario Shepherd, who has picked 14 wickets in six games.

GUY vs JAM Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

GUY vs JAM Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

GUY vs JAM Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between GUY vs JAM will be played on Monday, September 13 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between GUY vs JAM will start at 12:00 am (IST).

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain- Kennar Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Kennar Lewis

Batsmen: Brandon King, Kirk Mckenzie, Rovman Powell

All-rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, Andre Russell, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, Migael Pretorius

GUY vs JAM Probable XIs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicted Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran(c and wk), Shoaib Malik, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell©, Kennar Lewis(wk), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Imad Wasim, Kirk Mckenzie, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here