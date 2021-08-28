GUY vs SKN Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021, August 28, 7:30 PM IST Saturday

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Guyana Amazon Warriors will go head-to-head against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the fifth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The high-voltage game will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 28, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

The cricket enthusiasts can expect a cracker of a game on Saturday as both Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be buzzing with confidence after winning their first match of CPL 2021.

Guyana Amazon Warriors got better off Trinbago Knight Riders in their first match of CPL 2021 by nine runs. Odeon Smith was the wrecker-in-chief for his team as he picked two wickets along with scoring 24 runs off 15 deliveries. Amazon Warriors are currently third in the points table with two points in their kitty.

On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Royals in their first match by 21 runs. The team had a blistering start to their campaign in CPL 2021 courtesy of Sherfane Rutherford. Sharfane slammed 53 runs off 43 balls to take his team home.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs SKN Telecast

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

GUY vs SKN Live Streaming

The match between GUY vs SKN will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GUY vs SKN Match Details

The fifth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be played between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on August 28, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-captain - Sherfane Rutherford

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq

GUY vs SKN Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Chris Gayle, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (wk)

