GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 15, 12:00 AM IST

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: The second semi-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League will witness a promising game of cricket between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The much-anticipated match between the two sides is scheduled to be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 15, Wednesday at 12:00 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will have an advantage over Guyana Amazon Warriors while playing the Wednesday match. Patriots have outplayed the Warriors both the times the two teams have faced each other in CPL 2021. Thus, it will be challenging for the Warriors to forget their past performance against the Patriots.

Both Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won six out of their ten league matches. Amazon Warriors finished at the second position, while Nevis Patriots are placed a rankbelow due to the difference in the net run rate.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs SKN Telecast

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match will not be telecasted in India.

GUY vs SKN Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the second semi-final of CPL 2021 on FanCode.

GUY vs SKN Match Details

The second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be hosted at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 15, Wednesday at 12:00 AM IST.

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-Captain- Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir

GUY vs SKN Probable XIs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Da Silva, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah

