GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For CPL 2021, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, September 9 4:30 AM IST

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings: In the 22nd match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with St Lucia Kings on Thursday at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. This is the first team in the CPL 2021 when GUY and SLK will square off against each other. The match between the Warriors and the Kings starts at 04:30 am (IST) and Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for this encounter in India.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have played seven games so far in this season. They have won three games and were beaten at the four encounters. The Warriors are currently placed at the fourth table in the six-team standings.

On the other hand, the St Lucia Kings have won four out of their opening six games. They are currently occupying the third spot in the table but can easily move to the top in the next few days as they have a game in hand.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings:

GUY vs SLK Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings will not be televised in India.

GUY vs SLK Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

GUY vs SLK Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between GUY vs SLK will be played on Friday, September 9 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between GUY vs SLK will start at 4:30 am (IST).

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roston Chase

Vice-captain: Odean Smith

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams

GUY vs SLK Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicted Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair

St Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis©, Andre Fletcher (wk), Keron Cottoy, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Roston Chase, Tim David

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here