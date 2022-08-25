GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for GUY vs SLK 6ixty 2022, GUY vs SLK match 1, August 25, Warner Park, Basseterre, St.Kitts, 7:30 pm IST

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s GUY vs SLK 6ixty 2022 match 1 between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings:

Cricket West Indies’ brand new 6ixty tournament has created a lot of buzz amongst fans across the globe and is set to kickstart on Thursday, August 25. The premier match of the T10 tournament will pit the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park Stadium in St.Kitts.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have a lot of firepower in their arsenal. West Indies’ dynamic batter Shimron Hetmyer has been named as the captain of the side. Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd are expected to open the batting for the Warriors. New Zealand’s Colin Ingram and Ireland’s Paul Stirling will provide strength to the team’s middle order. Their bowling attack will be led by pacer Keemo Paul.

While the Saint Lucia Kings may look a little inexperienced on paper, the side has a good mix of young Caribbean players rearing to showcase their prowess. The side will be led by Roston Chase.

Hold your breath and settle in for some high-octane action in the 6ixty tournament. It’ll be intriguing to see which side etches their name as the first-ever winner of the 6ixty match.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings; here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs SLK Telecast

The 6ixty 2022 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings will not be telecast in India.

GUY vs SLK Live Streaming

The 6ixty 2022 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GUY vs SLK Match Details

The GUY vs SLK match will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St.Kitts on Thursday, August 25, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romario Shepherd

Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Ingram, Roston Chase

All-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Leroy Lugg

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Possible Starting XI:

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer(c), Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie

Saint Lucia Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Johnson Charles (wk), Kesrick Williams, Roston Chase(c), McKenney Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Jesse Bootan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here