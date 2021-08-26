GUY vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders, August 26 07:30 pm IST

GUY vs TKR dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the CPL 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders August 26 1930 IST

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders:

The ninth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) will kick off today in St. Kitts and Nevis. In the CPL tournament opener, Guyana Amazon Warriors will square off against Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, August 26, at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The first match of the series will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

Coming into this tournament, Guyana Amazon Warriors will hope for a better finish this time around. So far, Guyana Amazon Warriors have lost five finals in the last eight seasons. In the previous edition of the league, the Warriors were knocked out from the semifinals round of the event.

On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders have won four CPL titles and will hope to add one more trophy to their cabinet. The Riders won their fourth title last year by defeated St Lucia Zouks in the final by 8 wickets.

Ahead of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs TKR Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

GUY vs TKR Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

GUY vs TKR Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between GUY vs TKR will be played on Thursday, August 26 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between GUY vs TKR will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lendl Simmons

Vice-Captain- Shimron Hetmyer

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Lendl Simmons

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jayden Seales

GUY vs TKR Probable XIs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicted Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Mohammad Hafeez, Naveen-ul-Haq, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir/Odean Smith, Ashmead Nedd

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales

