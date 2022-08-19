Guyana Amazon Warriors Appoint Shimron Hetmyer as Skipper for CPL 2022

Guyana Amazon Warriors named Shimron Hetmyer as their skipper for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday, August 18. Hetmyer replaced Nicholas Pooran, who would be playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the season.

Hetmyer was first seen in action in his debut for the Warriors in 2016 and then played for five seasons under the captaincy of Pooran, Shoaib Malik and Chris Green.

Bobby Ramroop, the chairman of Amazon Warriors, said, “We are pleased to appoint our first Guyanese captain since the 2013 season. Hetmyer has been a main part of our setup over the years and we believe the time is right to have him lead the team.”

Hetmyer was also delighted after being appointed as the new skipper of the Guyana franchise. He quoted, “I’m excited to lead this group of men. I can’t wait for the CPL to begin.”

Hetmyer has so far played 47 matches in CPL and has scored 1149 runs at an average of 28.72 and a strike rate of 131.76 with one century and eight half-centuries. He has been phenomenal in past few seasons and would like to continue the same momentum in the coming season as well.

CPL will begin from September 1 with first match to be played between SKN Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs. The Warriors will however start their CPL 2022 campaign against Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday, September 3 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

In 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPLT20), St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots had beaten the Saint Lucia Kings by three wickets to win their maiden CPL title.

Ahead of the 2022 season, there are a lot of hopes from the Warriors as Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd will be seen in action. Shepherd has been in good form lately and would eye to continue the same in CPL as well. Hope has also been consistent with his performances, thus a lot of expectations will be with him in the tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer (capt), Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.

