CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Look For First Title, Face Off Against Barbados Tridents

In a rematch of the qualifier one, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents will face off in the final of the CPL 2019 on Saturday. While Guayana thumped Barbados in the first qualifier, the latter outplayed Trinbago Knight Riders in the second.

Cricketnext Staff |October 12, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Look For First Title, Face Off Against Barbados Tridents

In a rematch of the qualifier one, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents will face off in the final of the CPL 2019 on Saturday. While Guayana thumped Barbados in the first qualifier, the latter outplayed Trinbago Knight Riders in the second.

Guyana were clinical in their approach when they thrashed Barbados with Brandon King slamming 132 from 72 deliveries. In his innings he slammed 11 sixes and 10 fours. This effort took him to the top of scoring charts at 453 runs from 11 innings at 56.62.

In reply Barbados could manage only 188/8 and lost the match by 30 runs. Alex Hales (36) and Jonathan Carter (49) did their bit to keep their team in the hunt, but in the end fell short. For Guyana Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers as he not only put brakes on the scoring rate, but also bagged two wickets.

Finishing in top two meant Barbados got another shot at the cherry, and faced Trinbago this time around. The team stepped up its game and made it to the final with a 12-run win. After posting just 160 on the board, it was the bowlers who shone and booked the final berth for the team.

All the bowlers did their bit and picked up wickets, but the star of the night was Ashley Nurse, who in his four overs gave away only 14 runs and took two wickets to restrict the opposition to 148.

Come the final, both these teams would give it their best to lift the trophy. Guyana have been in sensational form and have won all their games in the tournament so far, but will have to fight ghosts of the past as they have lost three finals till now. Whereas Barbados, the 2014 champions would like to win the title for the second time.

barbados tridentscpl 2019guyana amazon warriors

