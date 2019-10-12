CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Look For First Title, Face Off Against Barbados Tridents
In a rematch of the qualifier one, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents will face off in the final of the CPL 2019 on Saturday. While Guayana thumped Barbados in the first qualifier, the latter outplayed Trinbago Knight Riders in the second.
CPL 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors Look For First Title, Face Off Against Barbados Tridents
In a rematch of the qualifier one, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents will face off in the final of the CPL 2019 on Saturday. While Guayana thumped Barbados in the first qualifier, the latter outplayed Trinbago Knight Riders in the second.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
CPL 2019: Dan Christian Replaces Asif Ali at Barbados Tridents
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
BCCI Accepts Karthik's Apology on Violation of Contract Clauses, Matter Closed
Cricketnext Staff | September 13, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
CPL 2019 | Andre Russell Cleared of Serious Injury After Brutal Helmet Blow
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA All Fixtures
Team Rankings