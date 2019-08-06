starts in
days hours mins

Guyana Pitch Report: India and West Indies Face Off on Low-scoring Track

Cricketnext Staff |August 6, 2019, 7:41 AM IST
Guyana Pitch Report: India and West Indies Face Off on Low-scoring Track

The Providence Stadium or Guyana National Stadium is a sports stadium in Guyana. First built to host Super Eight matches in the 2007 World Cup, it has hosted 2 Tests, 21 ODIs and 6 T20Is. It has also played host to 25 domestic T20s.

Interestingly, all the 6 T20Is played on this ground came in 2010 during the World T20. West Indies have only ever played two twenty-over game on this ground, winning both games.

Teams batting second on this ground have had more luck in domestic T20 cricket; 17 wins recorded on this ground have been recorded by the team that chased at Guyana.

However, the average scores on this ground aren't very high: domestic T20 matches have an average score of around 135 while T20Is have an average score of 144. Even in ODI cricket, teams playing here have averaged 233.

As such, India and West Indies can expect a track that will present some challenges and not necessarily be an easy one to bat one.

India have already sealed the three-match series 2-0 and a win at Guyana on Tuesday (August 5) will see them whitewash West Indies in the T20I leg of the series.

GuyanaGuyana pitch reportIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Providence StadiumProvidence Stadium pitch report

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more