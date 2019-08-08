Guyana Weather Report: Chances Of Rain At The Start Of The Match

After completing a whitewash in the T20 International series against West Indies, the Indian team would be hoping to start the ODI series on a good note at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday. However, the weather may not be kind to either team, with showers expected at the start of the match according to AccuWeather.
West Indies would be desperate for a win, amid conditions that will see the highest temperature reach 30 degrees, with a low of 24 degrees expected. We may well see the Duckworth Lewis method come into play as both teams play their first One Day International since the end of the World Cup 2019.
It will be a wholesome experience for the inexperienced pacer duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile Shreyas Iyer who was at the bench for the T20Is will also be raring to prove himself at the international stage. The One Dayers will also see the return of the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
