Guys Are Still Trying to Make Sense of World Cup Final: Kane Williamson
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looked back at the 2019 World Cup Final against England at Lord’s that England won by the finest of margins (number of boundaries scored in the match), and said that more than anything he was ‘fortunate’ to have been involved in that match.
Guys Are Still Trying to Make Sense of World Cup Final: Kane Williamson
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looked back at the 2019 World Cup Final against England at Lord’s that England won by the finest of margins (number of boundaries scored in the match), and said that more than anything he was ‘fortunate’ to have been involved in that match.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 20, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
Stead Wants Rules Review After 'Hollow' World Cup Final
Gaurav Sethi | July 18, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Kane Williamson’s World - What if India Had Dared to Embrace it Themselves?
Cricketnext Staff | July 23, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
Stokes Turns Down ‘New Zealander of Year’ Award Nomination, Says Williamson More Deserving
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings