Guys Are Still Trying to Make Sense of World Cup Final: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looked back at the 2019 World Cup Final against England at Lord’s that England won by the finest of margins (number of boundaries scored in the match), and said that more than anything he was ‘fortunate’ to have been involved in that match.

Cricketnext Staff |September 11, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
Guys Are Still Trying to Make Sense of World Cup Final: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looked back at the 2019 World Cup Final against England at Lord's that England won by the finest of margins (number of boundaries scored in the match), and said that more than anything he was 'fortunate' to have been involved in that match.

"It’s one of those things that every day, often, you're having small conversations about it. Guys are still thinking about it, trying to make sense of it," Williamson told ICC Cricket 360. "That's credit to the match we were involved in, but also the result and how it all ended up ... One of those things that guys will be talking about for a long time.

"It's one of those games which, no doubt, you’ll look back on and really have appreciated being involved in it," he said. "Then you throw in a bit of context – the World Cup final – and it maybe makes it all that more special."

New Zealand had a string of close results in the group stage as well, and only made it to the semi-final on a better net run-rate than Pakistan's.

"It was really nice coming back home and seeing the reaction it had, and the following it had," said Williamson. "It's been overwhelmingly positive in terms of the response and how people enjoyed that match, which is a great thing."

Williamson credited the unity in his side as a strength that helped pulled them through tough situations. He praised the team for quickly adapting to unexpected conditions, and giving themselves the "opportunity to win in high-pressure situations".

"We had a huge amount of fun along the way," he said. "The thing I'd be most proud of is the way we stuck together as a side and stayed true to the sort of cricket we wanted to play throughout the campaign ... We've got a great bunch of guys in the side that keep each other honest. We know that we want to be true to ourselves in terms of the way we conduct ourselves on and off the park."​

