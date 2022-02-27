'Guys Who Are Settled Will Not be Complacent': Sunil Gavaskar Team India's Bench Strength

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar heaped huge praise on India’s bench strength and said no player in the team can be complacent about his place in the squad. India are enjoying great success in the home season as earlier this month, they beat West Indies in both ODI and T20I series. While on Saturday, Rohit Sharma and Co. outclassed Sri Lanka to seal the three-match series.

In the ongoing series, India tried their bench strength in the absence of players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. The young players grabbed the opportunity with both hands as Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have already made their case strong for a trip to Australia later this year for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Legendary Gavaskar feels that problem of plenty is the best thing to have for any team and Indian cricket should enjoy it.

“These are really exciting times for Indian cricket. I use the word exciting because of the amount of talent that is on the show and the way they’re saying ‘consider me. Take me in the squad’,” Gavaskar told on Star Sports.

“That means the guys who are settled will not be complacent. No member of this team can say to himself that he’s a certainty because there’s someone at the back chasing. That’s the best thing to have for any team and for India to have that is a huge plus.” he added.

Meanwhile, riding on explosive knocks from Shreyas Iyer (74 not out off 44), Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 18) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25), India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, here on Saturday.

With this win, India also extended their winning run in T20I cricket to 11 matches, a streak that began at last year’s T20 World Cup.

