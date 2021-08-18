Guys Will Be Charged Up and Ready to Go for IPL and then T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has explained his earlier comments on the team’s players’ participation in IPL, saying he hadn’t taken into account bio bubble fatigue. Finch had in June said the players would find it hard to justify playing in IPL but missing national tours.

“I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL," Finch had said then. “Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer.

“It’s really tough. It’s a tough situation that everyone has been put in, but personally I would find it hard to do that knowing how difficult it is and how challenging it is mentally, and on your family as well. That’s what I would think."

Finch explained his comments, reasoning:

“(Those comments) were more based around the bubble fatigue and I probably didn’t take into account the toll the full summer took on guys as well,” Finch told cricket.com.au

“That was a long summer, especially for guys who started on the UK tour. I probably didn’t take that into account when I made those comments before the West Indies tour.

“If you throw all that together and throw in the IPL straight on the back of it, and a lot uncertainty around that and some really strict bubble protocols – I didn’t take that into account."

Players from Australia now have been cleared to play in the IPL in UAE. Finch said they have to be wary of bubble fatigue.

“The fact that guys have had a decent break now, they will be charged up and ready to go for the IPL and then the T20 World Cup, then a huge summer against England,” said Finch.

“Guys have still got to be really mindful of how they manage themselves during that (IPL) period, because there is no escape from the game.

“There’s no going down the road to relax and grab a coffee, or having a beer together outside the cricket environment."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here